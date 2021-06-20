Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid; Soccer-Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid

Sha'Carri Richardson's coronation is complete. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the 100-meter finals in 10.87 with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo.

Soccer-Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal

Three-times European champions Germany shrugged off their opening game loss and announced their arrival as serious contenders at Euro 2020 with an emphatic 4-2 win over highly-rated Portugal in their Group F match on Saturday. The Germans had been beaten by world champions France in their opener prompting serious questions over their ability to make a challenge in this tournament but Joachim Loew's side responded to the pressure with an outstanding performance.

Soccer-Germany's Loew not surprised by heroics of highly-rated Gosens

Germany coach Joachim Loew praised Robin Gosens for his dominant display in Saturday's 4-2 Euro 2020 win over Portugal, saying he knew very early in the left back's time with the national team that he had all the qualities to succeed. Atalanta defender Gosens, who has played his professional career outside Germany and has unusually not come out of the country's youth system, won his first cap in September in a Nations League match against Spain.

Golf-Oosthuizen hopes to shake off second-place major run at U.S. Open

South African Louis Oosthuizen has a shot at turning major frustration into U.S. Open glory, entering the final round at Torrey Pines at the top of the leaderboard after settling for second at last month's PGA Championship. The 38-year-old holds the dubious distinction of five separate runner-up finishes in major competition, including excruciating playoff losses at the Masters in 2012 and the British Open six years ago.

Golf-All but ignored, steady Bezuidenhout sneaks into contention at U.S. Open

It is easy to get an inferiority complex playing with brawny Bryson DeChambeau, but Christiaan Bezuidenhout managed to stay in his own lane as he played his own game to remain on the edge of contention at the U.S. Open on Saturday. South African Bezuidenhout goes into Sunday's final round four strokes from the lead, certainly not among the favorites. But stranger things have happened, and it would hardly be a huge shock if he lifted the trophy when all it said and done.

Olympics-Venue medical officers want no spectators amid COVID-19 fears

Facing the daunting task of keeping the world's largest sporting event safe, some emergency medicine officers overseeing Tokyo Olympic venues are calling on the organisers to bar spectators over risks of a jump in COVID-19 cases. Organisers are to decide as soon as Monday whether to allow domestic spectators into the stadiums for the Games, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and now set to start in about a month. Foreign spectators have already been banned.

Golf-Oosthuizen in three-way tie for U.S. Open lead

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen sank a monster eagle putt at the final hole to vault into a three-way tie for the lead after the third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday. South African Oosthuizen's downhill 50-footer slammed into the middle of the flag and toppled in to add another layer of fascination to what already was shaping up to be a compelling final round Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Golf-DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into U.S. Open contention

There is no subtelty to Bryson DeChambeau's game plan as he seeks to defend his U.S. Open crown. With rare exceptions, the ferocious-swinging DeChambeau bashes his drives as far as he possibly can, knowing that as long as he stays in bounds he should be okay.

Olympics-Organisers show off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics opened the athletes' village to the media on Sunday, showing off apartments and a timber-laced shopping plaza where 11,000 athletes would stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza. The once-delayed Games are due to start on July 23 amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world would contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Golf-McIlroy targets final-round 68 at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is finally back with a chance at the business end of a major championship, two strokes from the lead at the U.S. Open and in with a chance to end his long major drought. The Northern Irishman thinks a three-under-par final-round at Torrey Pines on Sunday will probably be enough to claim his fifth major trophy, and first since 2014.

