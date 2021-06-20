Left Menu

Olympics-Uganda team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan -NHK

One of Uganda's Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad tested positive for the new coronavirus on arrival in Japan on Saturday, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported. Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita airport, near Tokyo, at around 6 p.m., with one of them testing positive during a screening at the airport, the national broadcaster said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:17 IST
Olympics-Uganda team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan -NHK
  • Country:
  • Uganda

One of Uganda's Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad tested positive for the new coronavirus on arrival in Japan on Saturday, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported.

Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita airport, near Tokyo, at around 6 p.m., with one of them testing positive during a screening at the airport, the national broadcaster said. That individual is now staying at a government-designated facility, while the others travelled on to their host city in Osaka, where they will hold their training camp, NHK said.

All of Uganda's team members had received two shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine and had tested negative 72 hours before departing for Japan, according to the report. The long-delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Games are due to start on July 23 amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world would contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers are to decide as soon as Monday whether to allow domestic spectators into the stadiums for the Games. Foreign spectators have already been banned. The Tokyo 2020 president is eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue, even as government health experts warn against in-person audiences.

For the opening ceremony, however, officials are considering allowing as many as 20,000 people to attend, Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television reported on Sunday. The Uganda team was the second group of foreign athletes to arrive for the tournament, following the arrival of the Australian women's softball squad on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021