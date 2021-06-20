Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game

Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury. Local media reports said he did not train on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:31 IST
Soccer-Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for their European Championship Group B match against Finland on Monday, the team said on Sunday. Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury.

Local media reports said he did not train on Saturday. Belgium said in a tweet https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1406527783904415745 on Sunday that Hazard will not be part of the squad for their final group stage clash, without stating the reason for the 28-year-old's exclusion.

Hazard, whose elder brother Eden Hazard also represents the national team, has scored seven goals in 37 matches since making his senior debut in 2013. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is set to field a strong line-up against Finland on Monday with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel all in contention.

They will be without Timothy Castagne, who suffered a facial fracture in their win over Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021