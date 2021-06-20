Start of Day 3 delayed by half an hour
The start of third day's play between India and England in the World Test Championships final on Sunday was delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield and will now start at 3:30 pm IST.
On the second day, only 64.4 overs of play were possible with India finishing at 146 for 3. Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 44 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 29.
Bad light prompted frequent interruptions after a heavy downpour led to a complete washout on the first day on Friday. The reserve sixth day will now come into effect.
