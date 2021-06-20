Left Menu

Start of Day 3 delayed by half an hour

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:25 IST
Start of Day 3 delayed by half an hour
The start of third day's play between India and England in the World Test Championships final on Sunday was delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield and will now start at 3:30 pm IST.

On the second day, only 64.4 overs of play were possible with India finishing at 146 for 3. Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 44 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 29.

Bad light prompted frequent interruptions after a heavy downpour led to a complete washout on the first day on Friday. The reserve sixth day will now come into effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

