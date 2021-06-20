Left Menu

Euro 2020: Germany can't become arrogant after defeating Portugal, says Muller

Germany forward Thomas Muller has said that his side cannot become arrogant after thrashing Portugal in the Euro 2020.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:39 IST
Euro 2020: Germany can't become arrogant after defeating Portugal, says Muller
Germany defeat Portugal (Photo/ UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Germany forward Thomas Muller has said that his side cannot become arrogant after thrashing Portugal in the Euro 2020. Germany beat Portugal 4-2 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich and as a result, Group F has been thrown wide open and any two sides can now progress to the round-of-16 stage.

Joachim Low's side had suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of France in their first game, but the side bounced back to give Portugal a hammering."We had a lot of good aspects, but also a lot of things that we still have to improve. That can cost points in the end," Goal.com quoted Muller as saying. "Now we have three points, now we are good at the tournament and we have it in our own hands. Now we must not overdo it or become arrogant - but we can believe in our quality. We can feel a little euphoria," he added.

Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens got among the goal-scoring chart as Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter here at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. In Group F, Germany is now at the second spot with three points from two games while Portugal is at the third spot with three points from as many games.

Germany will next take on Hungary in the tournament while defending champions Portugal will lock horns against 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

