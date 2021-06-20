Left Menu

Euro 2020: Difficult to fill shoes of 'generation of geniuses', says Spain's Morata

Spain forward Alvaro Morata has admitted that his side is struggling with the weight of expectations in the ongoing Euro 2020.

ANI | Sevilla | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:07 IST
Spain forward Alvaro Morata has admitted that his side is struggling with the weight of expectations in the ongoing Euro 2020. Spain had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday in the Euro 2020 and the side had all to do in their last game against Slovakia. Spain will now look ahead to their final Group E clash against Slovakia, which they must win to qualify for the round of 16.

Spain is in danger of being knocked out of the Euros at the group stage after being held to draws by Sweden and Poland. "If we listen to what people say that will not help, because they are all waiting to pile on and criticise us," Morata told Sky Italia, as reported by Goal.com.

"Usually when big nations reach a competition like this, there is a sense of unity around them. We know that we are following a generation of geniuses who won everything and it is difficult for us to fill those shoes, but we have to believe in ourselves," he added. Morata had scored the first goal of the match between Spain and Poland, but Robert Lewandowski got the equaliser and as a result, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Spain will lock horns against Slovakia in their final Group E clash and the side has to win this match in order to progress to the round of 16. On the same day, pool leaders Sweden will take on Poland. In the last three global events, Spain has failed to qualify for even the quarterfinals. (ANI)

