India lose four wickets, take lunch at 211/7 on day three
Brief Scores India 1st Innings 2117 in 89 overs Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34 Kyle Jamieson 326, Neil Wagner 240.
India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking two wickets including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.
Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.
R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were in the middle at the break, on 15 and two respectively.
India had resumed the day at 146 for three. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 211/7 in 89 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 3/26, Neil Wagner 2/40).
