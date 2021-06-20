WTC final, Day Three: Jamieson, Wagner strike to put India on backfoot

New Zealand pacers Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner kept on chipping away at the wickets and India was put on the back foot in the opening session on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. At lunch break on Day Three, India's score reads 211/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (15*) and Ishant Sharma (2*) at the crease. In the first session, Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ajinkya Rahane (49), and Ravichandran Ashwin (22) were all sent back to the pavilion.

The start of play on Day Three was delayed by thirty minutes due to a wet outfield. Resuming Day Three at 146/3, India got off to the worst start possible as Kyle Jamieson had Kohli (44) adjudged leg-before wicket in the 68th over and as a result, India was reduced to 149/4 and Pant came out to the middle. However, Pant (4) failed to leave an impression with the bat as he was sent back to the pavilion by Jamieson. Pant threw his bat outside off and he just managed to get an edge, handing a simple catch to Tom Latham. Neil Wagner employed his short ball tactic brilliantly and this led to the downfall of Rahane (49) and India was reduced to 182/6.

Advertisement

Ashwin played a quickfire knock of 22 runs off just 27 balls but his cameo was ended by Tim Southee and this brought Ishant Sharma to the middle. Ishant and Jadeja then ensured that India did not lose more wickets before the lunch break. Day 1 of the WTC final was abandoned due to rain and Day 2 also saw the final session being called off early due to bad light.

Brief Scores: India 211/7 (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Kyle Jamieson 3-26) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)