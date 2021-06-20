Left Menu

Cricket-India 211-7 after middle order crumbles in WTC final

New Zealand claimed four wickets for 65 runs in the session but India would still be eyeing the 250 mark which they believe would be a par score on this ground. Once India resumed on 146-3 after a delayed start because of a wet outfield, Kyle Jamieson rocked them with double strikes to take out the set Virat Kohli and dangerous Rishabh Pant.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:53 IST
India slumped to 211-7 at lunch on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand after a middle-order collapse at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 15 at the break with Ishant Sharma on two. New Zealand claimed four wickets for 65 runs in the session but India would still be eyeing the 250 mark which they believe would be a par score on this ground.

Once India resumed on 146-3 after a delayed start because of a wet outfield, Kyle Jamieson rocked them with double strikes to take out the set Virat Kohli and dangerous Rishabh Pant. Kohli could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell lbw, a decision he got reviewed but not overturned.

Pant made four before perishing in the slip after a wild slash at an away-going delivery. Ajinkya Rahane made a dogged 49 but fell to a leg-side trap, pulling Neil Wagner to Tom Latham who had just been deployed at midwicket looking for that kind of dismissal.

Ravichandran Ashwin made a useful 22 down the order. Sunday's play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield. Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday.

The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.

