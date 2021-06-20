Scoreboard WTC Final: Lunch-Day 3

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3) Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 Ravindra Jadeja batting 15 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22 Ishant Sharma batting 2 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (For 7 wickets in 89 overs) 211 Fall of Wickets: 1-62 2-63 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205. Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 20-4-46-1, Kyle Jamieson 20-12-26-3, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-4-40-2.

