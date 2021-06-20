Left Menu

Hockey India condoles demise of women's federation secretary Amrit Bose

Hockey India has condoled the demise of 84-year-old Amrit Bose, who passed away on Sunday and who held many important positions in the hockey circuit in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:48 IST
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India has condoled the demise of 84-year-old Amrit Bose, who passed away on Sunday and who held many important positions in the hockey circuit in India. Along with being the Indian Women's Hockey Federation Secretary, Amrit Bose also carried out tenures as an International Technical Official and President of the Delhi Women Hockey Association.Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Amrit's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official release said: "It is indeed a very sad day for us. Amrit has played a huge part in the growth of hockey in the country, and she will be sorely missed."

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Amrit's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this difficult time," he added. Last month, Ravinder Pal Singh, who was part of the Gold Medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics had also passed away due to COVID-related complications.

The former centre-half of the Indian Men's Hockey Team represented the national side in a number of tournaments which included the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), World Cup in Mumbai in 1982, Asia Cup in Karachi in 1982 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

