Soccer-Africa to go ahead with planned Super League - CAF
African football is going ahead with plans to launch a Super League, the continent's governing body said on Sunday, despite a similar project in Europe crashing after public outcry.
African football is going ahead with plans to launch a Super League, the continent's governing body said on Sunday, despite a similar project in Europe crashing after public outcry. New Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said an African Super League, an idea first mooted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, was needed to improve the game on the continent and make it financially viable.
"We are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial CAF African Super League," he said in a statement. "We have been following the attempts by some top European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
