Cricket-India 217 all out in WTC final against New Zealand

India were all out for 217 in their first innings in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

India added 71 runs to their overnight score of 146-3 before collapsing 25 minutes after the lunch break on day three. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for them with 49 and skipper Virat Kohli made 44 but India still fell short of the 250-mark which they believed would be a par score on this ground.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's all-seam attack claiming 5-31.

