BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore for Olympic-bound athletes' preparations
The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of countrys Olympic-bound athletes.A decision in this regard was taken at the BCCIs emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.Yes, BCCI will be helping out the Olympic contingent.
- Country:
- India
The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes.
A decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI's emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
''Yes, BCCI will be helping out the Olympic contingent. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned by the Apex Council,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI. ''It (fund) will be used for the preparation and other contingency purpose of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalised after talking to Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA).'' The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin from July 23.
It is understood that post departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.
''The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian govt's schizophrenia led to COVID ravages: Amartya Sen
Living in harmony with nature has been at centre of Indian ethos: President on World Environment Day
Amateur teen star of Indian origin Ganne T-3 at US Women's Open
Indian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline
Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard plant over 300 saplings on World Environment Day