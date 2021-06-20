Motor racing-Verstappen wins in France to stretch overall lead

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and stretch his Formula One lead to 12 points on Sunday.

The victory at Le Castellet was a third in a row for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished third.

