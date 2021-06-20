Left Menu

Soccer-Changes for both Swiss and Turks in must-win game

Switzerland shuffled their defence while Turkey refreshed their midfield for their must-win Group A match at the European Championship in Baku on Sunday. The Swiss, who have one point after their opening two matches, changed their back line formation with Silvan Widmer preferred to Kevin Mbabu, while Fabian Schar was dropped, moving Ricardo Rodríguez into defence and allowing Steven Zuber to come in on the left wing.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:31 IST
Soccer-Changes for both Swiss and Turks in must-win game

Switzerland shuffled their defence while Turkey refreshed their midfield for their must-win Group A match at the European Championship in Baku on Sunday.

The Swiss, who have one point after their opening two matches, changed their back line formation with Silvan Widmer preferred to Kevin Mbabu, while Fabian Schar was dropped, moving Ricardo Rodríguez into defence and allowing Steven Zuber to come in on the left wing. Turkey, who lost to Italy and Wales, have a new-look midfield trio of Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan and Irfan Can, with Hakan Calhanoğlu occupying the left flank. Can comes into the line-up along with Merih Demiral and Mert Muldur.

"We have been disappointing both in defence and attack,” said Turkey coach Senol Gunes on the eve of the game as he warned of changes. The Swiss should progress with a win while a victorious Turkey would have to wait for the other group outcomes before knowing whether they had advanced to the round of 16.

A draw in Baku would leave both countries eliminated. Italy and Wales meet in the other group match with Italy on six points already and Wales on four.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci; Cengiz Under, Burak Yilmaz (captain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021