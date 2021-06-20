Left Menu

New Zealand take tea at 36 for no loss after India score 217

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:39 IST
New Zealand were 36 for no loss at tea in response to India's first innings score of 217 on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Openers Devon Conway (18) and Tom Latham (17) batted cautiously and ensured that the Black Caps do not suffer any setback in the middle session.

India were all out for 217 and Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking two wickets including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner. The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were in the middle at the break, on 15 and two respectively.

India had resumed the day at 146 for three. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 211/7 in 89 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 3/26, Neil Wagner 2/40). New Zealand 1st Innings: 36 for no loss in 21 overs (D Conway 18 batting, T Latham 17 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

