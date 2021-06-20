Scoreboard WTC Final: Tea-Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3) Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22 Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0 Mohammed Shami not out 4 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213. Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2. New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham batting 17 Dev Conway batting 18 Extras (LB-1) 1 Total (For no loss in 21 overs) 36 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-2-8-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-10-0, Mohammed Shami 6-1-14-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-2-3-0.

