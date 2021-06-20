Left Menu

BCCI to form committee to look into compensation of domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be forming a committee to look into the matter of compensation of domestic cricketers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:48 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI
By Baidurjo Bhose

The decision was taken at the BCCI Apex Council meeting which took place on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the Apex Council decided to form a committee to look into the matter of compensation of domestic cricketers.

"Apart from deciding on financially supporting the athletes going into the Olympics, it was also decided that a committee will be formed to decide on the fate of domestic players who need to be compensated for the loss of income due to COVID-19. There needs to be clarity on a couple of factors which the committee will provide and once that is done, you can expect the domestic cricketers to get the dues," the source said. The BCCI Apex Council met virtually on Sunday and decided to contribute Rs 2.5 crore towards preparations of Indian athletes for the Olympics while another Rs 7.5 crore will be given for marketing and promotion going into the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Apex Council met today and decided that while Rs 2.5 crore will be given for the athletes' preparations, another Rs 7.5 crore will be used for marketing and promotional activities," the source said. Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) questioned the new regulations put in place by the Japanese government which has advised Indian athletes to not physically interact with anyone from another team, delegation, or country for three days on arrival.

IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in a letter addressed to TOCOG [Tokyo Organising Committee] have strongly opposed these "unfair and discriminatory" rules against Indian athletes. "Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games Village only 5 days before their event. Now 3 days will be wasted, this is the time the athletes need to be moving towards their mode to the peak. Highly unfair for Indian athletes," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

