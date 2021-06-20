Soccer-Palmeiras score late to beat America-Mineiro 2-1

Palmeiras's Willian scored twice, the second deep into injury time, as they beat America-Mineiro 2-1 in a hard-fought match in Sao Paulo on Sunday. America, who lie second bottom of the table with one point from five games, were left to rue a missed a penalty by Ademir Santos on the stroke of halftime.

Geovane’s speculative volley sailed over the head of the Palmeiras keeper to put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute only for Willian to head home an equaliser a minute later. The home side grabbed all three points six minutes into stoppage time when Willian got his second from a tight angle.

The result lifts Palmeiras into third place in the 20-team table with 10 points from five games.

