BCCI to support Olympic-bound Indian contingent with Rs 10 crore donation

IOA President Narinder Batra thanked the BCCI and the Sports Ministry for the gesture.The BCCI apex council on Sunday sanctioned the proposal in an emergent meeting after it received a request from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:55 IST
The BCCI on Sunday announced that it will donate Rs 10 crore to support the Olympic-bound Indian contingent on the request of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Ministry. A decision in this regard was taken at the Board's emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

''The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores,'' the BCCI said in a statement. A senior Board official told PTI that, ''the fund will be used for the preparation and other contingency purpose of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalised after talking to Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA).'' The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin from July 23.

It is understood that post departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.

''The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated,'' the official said. IOA President Narinder Batra thanked the BCCI and the Sports Ministry for the gesture.

''The BCCI apex council on Sunday sanctioned the proposal in an emergent meeting after it received a request from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Thank You BCCI and MYAS,'' Batra said.

