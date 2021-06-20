Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid

Sha'Carri Richardson's coronation is complete. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the 100-metre finals in 10.87 with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo.

Soccer-Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal

Three-times European champions Germany shrugged off their opening game loss and announced their arrival as serious contenders at Euro 2020 with an emphatic 4-2 win over highly-rated Portugal in their Group F match on Saturday. The Germans had been beaten by world champions France in their opener prompting serious questions over their ability to make a challenge in this tournament but Joachim Loew's side responded to the pressure with an outstanding performance.

Soccer-Germany's Loew not surprised by heroics of highly-rated Gosens

Germany coach Joachim Loew praised Robin Gosens for his dominant display in Saturday's 4-2 Euro 2020 win over Portugal, saying he knew very early in the left back's time with the national team that he had all the qualities to succeed. Atalanta defender Gosens, who has played his professional career outside Germany and has unusually not come out of the country's youth system, won his first cap in September in a Nations League match against Spain.

UEFA probes discrimination at Euros matches in Budapest

UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" during Hungary's European Championship matches against Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, European soccer's governing body said on Sunday. During Hungary's opening match against Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday, images on social media showed banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.

Athletics-Van Niekerk finally qualifies to defend Olympic 400m title

Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk belatedly confirmed he will defend his title at the Tokyo Games, finishing inside the qualifying time in Madrid on Saturday. Beset by injury since his Rio heroics five years ago, the South African ran 44.56 at the Continental Tour event at Estadio Vallehermoso to finish 0.34 seconds inside the qualifying time, although he was runner-up to Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano.

Olympics-Venue medical officers want no spectators amid COVID-19 fears

Facing the daunting task of keeping the world's largest sporting event safe, some emergency medicine officers overseeing Tokyo Olympic venues are calling on the organisers to bar spectators over risks of a jump in COVID-19 cases. Organisers are to decide as soon as Monday whether to allow domestic spectators into the stadiums for the Games, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and now set to start in about a month. Foreign spectators have already been banned.

Golf-Oosthuizen in three-way tie for U.S. Open lead

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen sank a monster eagle putt at the final hole to vault into a three-way tie for the lead after the third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday. South African Oosthuizen's downhill 50-footer slammed into the middle of the flag and toppled in to add another layer of fascination to what already was shaping up to be a compelling final round Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Golf-DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into U.S. Open contention

There is no subtelty to Bryson DeChambeau's game plan as he seeks to defend his U.S. Open crown. With rare exceptions, the ferocious-swinging DeChambeau bashes his drives as far as he possibly can, knowing that as long as he stays in-bounds he should be okay.

Tennis-Humbert stuns Rublev to claim Halle title

France's Ugo Humbert pulled off a surprise 6-3 7-6(4) win over world number seven Andrey Rublev to claim his maiden ATP 500 title on the Halle grasscourts on Sunday. Humbert stepped up his Wimbledon preparations by producing a clinical display, winning 85% of his first-serve points and hitting nine aces to extend his perfect record in ATP tour finals to 3-0.

Golf-McIlroy targets final-round 68 at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is finally back with a chance at the business end of a major championship, two strokes from the lead at the U.S. Open and in with a chance to end his long major drought. The Northern Irishman thinks a three under par final-round at Torrey Pines on Sunday will probably be enough to claim his fifth major trophy, and first since 2014.

