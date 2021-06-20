Rugby-Tuilagi added to England squad ahead of summer series

Manu Tuilagi has been named in Eddie Jones's revised 36-man England squad for the summer series against United States and Canada, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

Sale Sharks centre Tuilagi, 30, has played three times since returning from an Achilles injury sustained in September. Seven players from losing Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears and Sale have been added to a group which also includes 22 uncapped players.

Advertisement

Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall from Bristol and Sale' Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd and Tuilagi are the new players in the squad. Jones has rested experienced internationals George Ford, Jonny May and Ben Youngs, while 12 England players involved with the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa are unavailable.

Players representing Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Twickenham showpiece on June 26. An England A side will kick off a summer series against their Scotland counterparts on June 27 followed by tests against the United States (July 4) and Canada (July 10).

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)