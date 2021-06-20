Scoreboard WTC Final: Stumps, Day 3

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3) Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22 Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0 Mohammed Shami not out 4 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213. Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2. New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30 Dev Conway c Shami b Ishant 18 Extras (LB-3, Nb 2 ) 5 Total (For two in 49 overs) 101 Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-19-1, Jasprit Bumrah 11-3-34-0, Mohammed Shami 11-4-19-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-5-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-1-6-0.

