Left Menu

Scoreboard WTC Final: Stumps, Day 3

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:37 IST
Scoreboard WTC Final: Stumps, Day 3
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3) Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15 Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22 Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0 Mohammed Shami not out 4 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213. Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2. New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30 Devon Conway c Shami b Ishant 54 Kane Williamson batting 12 Ross Taylor batting 0 Extras (LB-3, Nb 2 ) 5 Total (For two in 49 overs) 101 Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-19-1, Jasprit Bumrah 11-3-34-0, Mohammed Shami 11-4-19-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-5-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-1-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021