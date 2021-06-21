Left Menu

Tennis-Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win a WTA title

Jabeur, known for her creative shot-making and a trademark dropshot, had lost to Kasatkina in the final in Moscow in 2018 but got the better of the Russian his time.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur made history on Sunday when she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Russian Daria Kasatkina in the final of the grasscourt event in Birmingham. Jabeur, a trailblazer for North African women's tennis, won 7-5 6-4 to finally claim a title after losing two previous finals.

"I'm so proud. I've struggled a lot and it was tough for me to win a WTA title," Jabeur told the crowd on the Ann Jones Centre Court. "I had to go for it. I had to win this title just to breathe out a little bit and also to be the example. "There are not a lot of Arabic or Tunisian players playing and I hope this inspires them to go on and do more. I want to see more of them playing alongside me."

Jabeur, known for her creative shot-making and a trademark dropshot, had lost to Kasatkina in the final in Moscow in 2018 but got the better of the Russian his time. "The last time I played Dasha I lost and I was crying. This morning I was thinking am I going to be crying and disappointed tonight or am I going to celebrate?," second-seed Jabeur said.

Jabeur's victory means she has now won 28 matches on Tour this year - more than any other player apart from world number one Ash Barty who also has 28.

