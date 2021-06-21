Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the French Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's French Formula One Grand Prix at Le Castellet, round seven of the season (listed in championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3)

Verstappen's third win of the season, 13th of his career. He started on pole, lost out to Hamilton at the start and regained the lead at the first pitstops. He then made a second stop and fought back on fresh tyres to win and go 12 points clear of Hamilton, with a bonus point for fastest lap. The podium was the first with Verstappen and Perez, who made only one stop, together as team mates. Red Bull lead Mercedes by 37 points and have now won three races in a row for the first time in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014. -

Advertisement

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 4) Hamilton led from the opening lap after starting on the front row but was undone by strategy, making only one stop and ending up a sitting duck for Verstappen on worn tyres. Bottas lost out in the closing laps to Perez after being the first to pit on lap 17 due to tyre vibrations. The podium was Hamilton's 170th in Formula One.

- MCLAREN (Lando Norris 5, Daniel Ricciardo 6)

McLaren took back third place from Ferrari. Norris started eighth and made some good overtakes and had a battle with Gasly. Ricciardo started 10th and despite the improved form the Australian said he was still struggling with the car. -

FERRARI (Carlos Sainz 11, Charles Leclerc 16) Team boss Mattia Binotto described it as "a very bad and difficult race" for the team, both drivers struggling with excessive tyre degradation. The team split the strategy, with Leclerc on a two stop and Sainz on one. It was Ferrari's first blank of the year.

- ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 7, Yuki Tsunoda 13)

Tsunoda started from the pit lane but made up three places straight away. Gasly said he lost two positions at the pitstop. The team pulled three points further away from Aston Martin. -

ASTON MARTIN (Sebastian Vettel 9, Lance Stroll 10) Both drivers pitted late. Vettel started 12th and went off track in the first stint, costing him time. Stroll had lined up 19th.

- ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 8, Esteban Ocon 14)

Alonso started ninth, pitted on lap 18 for hard tyres and was fighting Gasly and Ricciardo at the end. Ocon came in on lap 28 for mediums. Both suffered strong tyre degradation. -

ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 15, Kimi Raikkonen 17) Two successive points scoring races came to an end.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 12, Nicholas Latifi 18)

Russell's 12th place lifted Williams back above Haas. The Briton started 14th on the medium compound and pitted on lap 17, his sole stop. Latifi also made one stop. -

HAAS (Mick Schumacher 19, Nikita Mazepin 20) Schumacher started 15th, his highest yet after making the second phase of qualifying for the first time. He was passed by Mazepin on lap four and pitted on lap 16. Mazepin made his first set last 32 laps before switching to mediums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)