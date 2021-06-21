Left Menu

Soccer-Edenilson on the spot as Internacional share spoils with Ceara

Internacional drew 1-1 with Ceara on Sunday in a result that left both teams in mid-table after five games of Brazil’s Serie A season. Ceara are in 11th place in the 20-team table and Inter are in 12th.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 21-06-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 02:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Internacional drew 1-1 with Ceara on Sunday in a result that left both teams in mid-table after five games of Brazil’s Serie A season. Edenilson put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after eight minutes but Vinicius Lima equalised for Ceara with a stunning free kick on the stroke of halftime.

Both clubs have five points from five games. Ceara are in 11th place in the 20-team table and Inter are in 12th.

