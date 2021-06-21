New Zealand names transgender athlete Hubbard to women's Tokyo Olympics weightlifting team

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard has been selected as part of the New Zealand women's team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the country's Olympics committee said on Monday.

Hubbard, who competed in men's competitions before transitioning in 2013, will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after weightlifting's governing body modified qualifying requirements for Tokyo.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)