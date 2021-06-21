Left Menu

Soccer-Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday. The result means Ecuador have one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela have two points from three.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 21-06-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 04:40 IST
Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday. Ayrton Preciado put Ecuador ahead with a scrambled goal six minutes before half time but Edson Castillo bulleted home a header after 51 minutes to equalise.

Substitute Gonzalo Plata raced the length of the field to give Ecuador a 2-1 lead with 19 minutes remaining but Hernandez got on the end of a 40-meter pass to loop a header past a stranded keeper in the 91st minute. The result means Ecuador have one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela have two points from three.

