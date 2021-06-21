Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Palou wins at Road American as F1 team mates reunite

Advertisement

Alex Palou pounced on a late restart when leader Josef Newgarden suffered engine trouble to win the IndyCar Grand Prix Road America on Sunday while former Haas Formula One team mates Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean reunited on the starting grid. Polesitter Newgarden had looked poised to give Team Penske their first win of the season until his car, with two laps to run, suddenly lost power during a restart following a late caution, allowing Palou to shoot past him into the lead and gifting the young Spaniard and Chip Ganassi Racing the win.

Tennis-Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win a WTA title

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur made history on Sunday when she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Russian Daria Kasatkina in the final of the grasscourt event in Birmingham. Jabeur, a trailblazer for North African women's tennis, won 7-5 6-4 to finally claim a title after losing two previous finals.

Soccer-New-look Italy beat Wales as both teams advance to last 16

Italy finished top of their Euro 2020 group on Sunday as Matteo Pessina’s first half goal helped a much-changed Azzurri side beat 10-man Wales 1-0 in Rome, while the visitors held on to second place despite the defeat. The Italians had already guaranteed their progress from Group A, but they assured themselves of first place with victory, while Wales secured a last-16 berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Golf-DeChambeau closes on successful U.S. Open title defence

Bryson DeChambeau was closing in on a successful defence of his U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving top of the leaderboard with Louis Oosthuizen to set the stage for back-nine drama at Torrey Pines with an all-star pack of major winners in hot pursuit. DeChambeau, who began the final round two shots back, turned in an error-free outward nine that featured two birdies including one at the par-three eighth that was nearly an ace, his ball stopping an inch shy of dropping in the cup.

Soccer-Edenilson on the spot as Internacional share spoils with Ceara

Internacional drew 1-1 with Ceara on Sunday in a result that left both teams in mid-table after five games of Brazil’s Serie A season. Edenilson put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after eight minutes but Vinicius Lima equalised for Ceara with a stunning free kick on the stroke of halftime.

Soccer-UEFA probes discrimination at Budapest games, halts rainbow armband review

UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" during Hungary's European Championship matches against Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, European soccer's governing body said on Sunday. During Hungary's opening game against Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday, images on social media showed banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.

Soccer-Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday. The result means Ecuador have one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela have two points from three.

Soccer-Shaqiri shines as Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive

Switzerland face an anxious wait to see if they will make Euro 2020's last 16 after Xherdan Shaqiri's superb double helped them secure third place in Group A on Sunday with a 3-1 win over a dismal Turkey, who were sent packing after another defeat. The Swiss, who finished level on four points with Wales but behind on goal difference, will hope to secure a spot in the knockout round as one of the four best third-placed finishers from the six groups.

Olympics-New Zealand transgender athlete selected in weightlifting team for Tokyo

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was selected to be part of the country's team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the event after qualifying requirements were modified. Hubbard will compete in the women's 87-kg category, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Golf-Hitting it sideways, U.S. Open remains elusive for Mickelson

Phil Mickelson had departed Torrey Pines before the leaders even teed off in the final round at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Finishing at 11 over par was not the fairytale ending Mickelson had envisaged in his hometown Open at Torrey Pines, but he acknowledged that he just didn't have his best game for most of the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)