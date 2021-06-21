Left Menu

Motor racing-Mortara takes Formula E lead with victory in Puebla

Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara won the second of two Formula E races hosted by the Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday to take the lead in the all-electric championship. Germany's Pascal Wehrlein was second for Porsche, a day after he finished first but was then disqualified for a technical breach, 2.296 seconds behind. New Zealander rookie Nick Cassidy took third for Envision Virgin Racing.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 05:50 IST
Motor racing-Mortara takes Formula E lead with victory in Puebla

Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara won the second of two Formula E races hosted by the Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday to take the lead in the all-electric championship. The Swiss-Italian now has 72 points after nine rounds, 10 more than Envision Virgin Racing's Dutch driver Robin Frijns who has not scored in the last two races.

The win at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, outside Puebla, was the second of Mortara's career in the city-based Formula E series. Germany's Pascal Wehrlein was second for Porsche, a day after he finished first but was then disqualified for a technical breach, 2.296 seconds behind.

New Zealander rookie Nick Cassidy took third for Envision Virgin Racing. "What a weekend for us; 40 points in two days," said Mortara.

"Pascal was very strong today, it was hard to keep him behind. We used more energy in the first part of the race to build a gap and in the latter I had to save more energy." Mortara was third in Saturday's eighth round won by Brazilian Lucas di Grassi.

Mercedes stayed top of the team standings, three points clear of DS Techeetah, with Jaguar third and a further points behind. The next two races are in New York on July 10 and 11.

