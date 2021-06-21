Left Menu

ADVISORY-Olympics-Tokyo Games preview package

Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8. We will look at the individual sports on the programme, as well as five key athletes and an overall preview from each sport. The first part of the package, focusing on the sports, will be published at 0100 GMT on June 21-22, with the five athletes to watch on June 23-24.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 06:00 IST
ADVISORY-Olympics-Tokyo Games preview package

Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8. We will look at the individual sports on the programme, as well as five key athletes and an overall preview from each sport.

The first part of the package, focusing on the sports, will be published at 0100 GMT on June 21-22, with the five athletes to watch on June 23-24. The overall previews will run from the week commencing June 28.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Also Read: All roads -- blocked off roads -- lead to Tokyo Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021