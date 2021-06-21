FACTBOX-Golf-List of Spanish major championship winners
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 06:55 IST
Spanish players who have won major championships following Jon Rahm's victory at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday: 5 - Seve Ballesteros (British Open 1979, 1984, 1988; Masters 1980, 1983)
2 - Jose Maria Olazabal (Masters 1994, 1999) 1 - Sergio Garcia (Masters 2017)
Advertisement
1 - Jon Rahm (U.S. Open 2021) (Compiled by Andrew Both;Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Torrey Pines
- Peter
- U.S. Open
- Andrew
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hiring barely hit by Spanish minimum-wage hike - report
Soccer-More COVID-19 positives likely, says Spanish FA president
Spanish retailer Inditex books 421 million euro profit in first quarter
Llorente is 2nd Spanish player with COVID-19 ahead of Euros
Spanish real estate not just recovering but booming, data shows