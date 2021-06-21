FACTBOX-Golf-List of Spanish major championship winners

Spanish players who have won major championships following Jon Rahm's victory at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday: 5 - Seve Ballesteros (British Open 1979, 1984, 1988; Masters 1980, 1983)

2 - Jose Maria Olazabal (Masters 1994, 1999) 1 - Sergio Garcia (Masters 2017)

1 - Jon Rahm (U.S. Open 2021) (Compiled by Andrew Both;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

