Soccer-Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 Copa America win over Colombia
The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one point behind Colombia who have played a game more.
Yerry Mina's own goal in the second half saw Colombia crash to a 2-1 defeat by Peru in an absorbing Copa America clash on Sunday. Peru took the lead in 17 minutes through Sergio Pena but Colombia equalised eight minutes into the second half when Miguel Borja scored from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
Peru got the winner 11 minutes later when Everton defender Mina was unlucky to see a cross ball bounce up on to his chest and past his own keeper. The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one point behind Colombia who have played a game more. Leaders Brazil have a maximum six points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombia
- Miguel Borja
- Pedro Gallese
- Mina
- Peru
- Copa America
- Brazil
- Everton
ALSO READ
Trinidad and Tobago eliminated in World Cup qualifying
27 suspected criminals arrested in Afghanistan's Kabul
Peruvians head to polls to elect president, divided by class and geography
Peruvian voters face choice between 2 polarising populists
IIT Mandi led team develops software to predict movement of contaminants through soil structure