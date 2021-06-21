Left Menu

Soccer-Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 Copa America win over Colombia

The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one point behind Colombia who have played a game more.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 07:30 IST
Soccer-Mina own goal helps Peru to 2-1 Copa America win over Colombia

Yerry Mina's own goal in the second half saw Colombia crash to a 2-1 defeat by Peru in an absorbing Copa America clash on Sunday. Peru took the lead in 17 minutes through Sergio Pena but Colombia equalised eight minutes into the second half when Miguel Borja scored from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru got the winner 11 minutes later when Everton defender Mina was unlucky to see a cross ball bounce up on to his chest and past his own keeper. The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one point behind Colombia who have played a game more. Leaders Brazil have a maximum six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021