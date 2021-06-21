Left Menu

Soccer-No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling

England are not bothered by the "noise" from outside the camp ahead of Tuesday's final Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic as they focus their efforts on qualifying for the knockout rounds, forward Raheem Sterling said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 08:17 IST
Soccer-No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling

England are not bothered by the "noise" from outside the camp ahead of Tuesday's final Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic as they focus their efforts on qualifying for the knockout rounds, forward Raheem Sterling said. England kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia but were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the second match.

Gareth Southgate's team are second in their group on four points, behind the Czechs on goal difference, and a draw would see both teams advance regardless of the outcome of the game between Croatia and Scotland, who are both on one point. "I do feel there's a bit of an over-reaction on the whole," Sterling told British media on Sunday. "I just feel there's more of a panic on the outside than inside the building.

"I don't see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by. As much as we can inside the building the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what's being doing inside. "We really shouldn't be looking what the papers are saying, what pundits are saying. That's something we need to take for the rest of this tournament, the more you listen to outside noise, the more it can affect you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021