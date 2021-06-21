Left Menu

Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes has played a lot of golf but says his ball that lodged in a tree during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a first. Joint overnight leader Hughes was still in the hunt when he hooked his five-iron tee shot at the par-three 11th at Torrey Pines.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:13 IST
Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes has played a lot of golf but says his ball that lodged in a tree during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a first.

Joint overnight leader Hughes was still in the hunt when he hooked his five-iron tee shot at the par-three 11th at Torrey Pines. His ball bounced off a cart path and into the tee before nestling snugly on top of a branch among the foliage.

After officials helped Hughes identify the ball with the help of TV video, he took a penalty stroke, chipped on and two-putted for a double-bogey that pretty much ended his victory hopes. "It's like a one-in-a-million break," the Canadian said after shooting six-over-par 77 to finish equal 15th, seven shots behind Spanish champion Jon Rahm.

"I've played golf my entire life, I've never had a ball stuck in a tree. For it to happen on the back nine of a U.S. Open..." Hughes acknowledged that a poor shot led to his predicament, but wondered what might have been had the ball ended in a better spot.

"I hit a bad shot, but I was left of the green with lots of green to work with, and who knows what would have happened. "Just a really bad break, and an unfortunate time to have it happen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021