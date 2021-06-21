Left Menu

Soccer-Austria keen to make history against Ukraine: Alaba

Austria's Euro 2020 group game against Ukraine on Monday will feel like a final as they bid to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in 39 years, captain David Alaba said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:05 IST
Soccer-Austria keen to make history against Ukraine: Alaba
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's Euro 2020 group game against Ukraine on Monday will feel like a final as they bid to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in 39 years, captain David Alaba said. Austria, who have not gone beyond the group stage since the 1982 World Cup, are third in Group C on three points, behind second-placed Ukraine on goal difference.

A draw in their final group game would be enough for Ukraine to finish second behind the Netherlands, who have already qualified, but Austria will advance if they win at Bucharest. "We are aware that it has a feeling of a final, we want to win this match and write history, this is obvious," Alaba said.

"It won't be easy but we can see that we have great team spirit. There are so many players who play at such a top level and have already gained experience. "We know how strong Ukraine are, but we also know their weaknesses and we want to benefit from this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021