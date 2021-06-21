Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Palou wins at Road American as F1 teammates reunite; Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Palou wins at Road American as F1 teammates reunite

Advertisement

Alex Palou pounced on a late restart when leader Josef Newgarden suffered engine trouble to win the IndyCar Grand Prix Road America on Sunday while former Haas Formula One teammate Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean reunited on the starting grid. Polesitter Newgarden had looked poised to give Team Penske their first win of the season until his car, with two laps to run, suddenly lost power during a restart following a late caution, allowing Palou to shoot past him into the lead and gifting the young Spaniard and Chip Ganassi Racing the win.

Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes has played a lot of golf but says his ball that lodged in a tree during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a first. Joint overnight leader Hughes was still in the hunt when he hooked his five-iron tee shot at the par-three 11th at Torrey Pines.

Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again

Jon Rahm became the first U.S. Open champion from Spain when he finished with two brilliant birdies to outlast Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke at Torrey Pines on Sunday. An emotional Rahm quickly dedicated the victory to his late compatriot Seve Ballesteros, the man who put Spain on the golfing map by winning five major titles before dying of brain cancer at age 54.

Olympics-Manuel brings U.S. swimming trials to inspiring end

The United States Olympic swimming trials wrapped up on Sunday with Simone Manuel winning the 50 meters freestyle to snatch a spot in Tokyo after missing out in the 100 meters free, which she won at the 2016 Rio Games. Also earning a Tokyo ticket in the final night of action in Omaha was Bobby Finke with a win in the men's 1,500m freestyle while Caeleb Dressel qualified for a third individual event blitzing to victory in the men's 50m free equalling his American record of 21.04 seconds.

Golf-Back nine collapse ends DeChambeau's US Open defence

Cruising along with a one-shot lead, Bryson DeChambeau appeared well on his way to a successful U.S. Open title defense on Sunday until an ugly back nine at Torrey Pines sent him spiraling down the leaderboard to 26th place. The collapse was all the more spectacular as DeChambeau had gone 34 holes without dropping a stroke until his nosedive began with a bogey at the par-four 11th.

Golf-McIlroy says US Open tie for seventh a 'big step'

A bad shot and an even worse break derailed Rory McIlroy's hopes at the U.S. Open on Sunday but while the Northern Irishman's major victory drought now stands at 25 championships he said his performance at Torrey Pines was a step in the right direction. Two shots from the lead, McIlroy frittered away a stroke with a three-putt bogey at the 11th, before pushing his approach from a fairway bunker at the par-four 12th into a greenside bunker, the four-time major winner's ball plugging in the back of the sand, under a lip.

Olympics: Organisers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

Olympic organizers are expected to decide later on Monday whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in a decision that health experts say has implications for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which were delayed by a year due to pandemic, despite worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDKuP7 and public opposition.

Athletics-Olympic champion McNeal's Tokyo ticket hinges on appeal

Reigning Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has claimed her spot on Team USA this summer, pending the outcome of her appeal over a five-year ban for an anti-doping rule violation. The 29-year-old was suspended for five years for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said earlier this month, but received permission from the Court of Arbitration of Sport to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials, where she finished second in the 100m hurdles finals in 12.51.

Athletics-Bromell clinches men's 100m, Felix punches ticket to fifth Olympics

Trayvon Bromell kept his stellar year going to win the men's 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday, securing his ticket to Tokyo, as superstar Allyson Felix booked an age-defying fifth trip to the Olympic Games. The world leader Bromell entered Eugene, Oregon, this week amid enormous expectations and did not disappoint, scorching the track in 9.80 seconds five years after a brutal injury at the Rio Games that cast his very career into jeopardy.

Olympics-NZ weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Games

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after being selected by New Zealand for the women's event at the Tokyo Games, a decision set to fuel the debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will compete in the super-heavyweight 87-kg category, her selection made possible by updated qualifying requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)