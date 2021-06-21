Left Menu

Drug-Free Sport to receive funding boost to respond to doping challenges

DFSNZ is New Zealand's National Anti-Doping Organisation which provides technical advice on anti-doping, carries out New Zealand's anti-doping programme, and is a signatory to the WADA Code.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Drug-Free Sport New Zealand will receive a funding boost to respond to some of the emerging doping challenges across the international sport.

The additional $4.3 million over three years comes from the Sports Recovery Fund announced last year. It will help DFSNZ improve athletes' understanding of the risks of doping, as well as enhance its testing programme to keep up with changes in technology.

"DFSNZ will be introducing improved testing and enhancing their doping investigation capabilities. This includes the introduction of new testing techniques – like Dried Blood Spot testing," Grant Robertson said.

"Drug-Free Sport NZ has a strong international reputation in anti-doping, providing leadership on doping issues in Oceania and further afield.

"This additional investment will allow the agency to work with our athletes and support personnel to preserve and build a culture of clean sport – both in New Zealand and internationally."

DFSNZ is New Zealand's National Anti-Doping Organisation which provides technical advice on anti-doping, carries out New Zealand's anti-doping programme, and is a signatory to the WADA Code.

Its activities include the education of athletes across the sporting community, athlete testing, investigating evidence of doping, as well as working alongside national and international organisations to share best practice and influence policy development.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

