Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff relaxed as she prepares for Wimbledon return

Coco Gauff returns to the scene of her Grand Slam breakthrough at Wimbledon later this month but the American says she is not feeling any pressure to repeat her heroics of 2019 when she reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:18 IST
Tennis-Gauff relaxed as she prepares for Wimbledon return
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Coco Gauff returns to the scene of her Grand Slam breakthrough at Wimbledon later this month but the American says she is not feeling any pressure to repeat her heroics of 2019 when she reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old. Gauff, who lost to eventual champion Simona Halep two years ago, will play at the Eastbourne International as she prepares for another tilt at Wimbledon, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now 17 and ranked world No. 23, Gauff said her Wimbledon debut felt like "a long time ago". "People might expect me to feel pressure going into it, but I don't really feel any pressure going into it," said Gauff, who reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open earlier this month before losing to Barbora Krejcikova.

"I'm just going to have fun and enjoy it. I don't really want to push myself to compare my result this year with last time. "I want to do better than when I first went there but it was the start of everything. I'm thankful for that experience and it definitely helped me as a player and a person."

Wimbledon begins on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021