Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Monday said while he doesn't remember much about the funeral procession of his dad Milkha Singh, he will never be able to forget a military van coming to a stop, and all the soldiers coming out to salute his father.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 13:03 IST
Can't forget military van coming to a stop and soldiers giving dad the salute: Jeev Milkha Singh
Milkha Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Monday said while he doesn't remember much about the funeral procession of his dad Milkha Singh, he will never be able to forget a military van coming to a stop, and all the soldiers coming out to salute his father. Milkha Singh had passed away on Friday night due to Covid-related complications.

"Somehow, I don't remember much of Dad's funeral procession, but one sight I will never forget. A military van coming to a stop and these soldiers getting out and giving dad the salute. The Milkha family has always been grateful of the Indian Army, and I want to thank them again," tweeted Jeev. In another tweet, Jeev said: "I lost my mom and dad. But what has been even more emotional is the thousands of messages we have been getting from people as if they have lost someone of their own. Thank you to all dad's fans and well wishers for supporting us at this time."

Track legend Milkha had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960. It set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m final on September 6. Besides his 1960 Olympic Games heroics, Milkha Singh will be remembered for his victory in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. He won gold in the 440-yard sprint in a Games Record time of 46.6 seconds. Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters.

His wife and former captain of the Indian women's national volleyball team Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. (ANI)

