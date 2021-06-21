Sports News Roundup: Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes; Soccer-Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Ball stuck up tree 'one-in-a-million break' says Hughes

Advertisement

Mackenzie Hughes has played a lot of golf but says his ball that lodged in a tree during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a first. Joint overnight leader Hughes was still in the hunt when he hooked his five-iron tee shot at the par-three 11th at Torrey Pines.

Soccer-Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022

Qatar will only allow people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend next year's World Cup and is in talks to secure one million doses in case global immunization efforts lag, the prime minister said. The Gulf Arab state hosts the four-week tournament in November 2022 and the president of global soccer body FIFA has said the matches would be held in full stadiums.

Olympics-Manuel brings U.S. swimming trials to inspiring end

The United States Olympic swimming trials wrapped up on Sunday with Simone Manuel winning the 50 meters freestyle to snatch a spot in Tokyo after missing out in the 100 meters free, which she won at the 2016 Rio Games. Also earning a Tokyo ticket in the final night of action in Omaha was Bobby Finke with a win in the men's 1,500m freestyle while Caeleb Dressel qualified for a third individual event blitzing to victory in the men's 50m free equalling his American record of 21.04 seconds.

Athletics-Lyles leaves a message that goes beyond his poor 100m showing

A sluggish start ended one dream for American sprinter Noah Lyles, but the world 200 meter champion has hopes for others in both his favorite event and for social justice. Raising his left fist in a black glove before the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday, Lyles, who finished seventh, said later he would still challenge for the Tokyo Olympics 200m gold and work to end social injustice in America.

Golf-McIlroy says US Open tie for seventh a 'big step'

A bad shot and an even worse break derailed Rory McIlroy's hopes at the U.S. Open on Sunday but while the Northern Irishman's major victory drought now stands at 25 championships he said his performance at Torrey Pines was a step in the right direction. Two shots from the lead, McIlroy frittered away a stroke with a three-putt bogey at the 11th, before pushing his approach from a fairway bunker at the par-four 12th into a greenside bunker, the four-time major winner's ball plugging in the back of the sand, under a lip.

Olympics-Organisers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

Olympic organizers meet on Monday and are expected to decide whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed at the Tokyo Games, with health experts warning that big crowds risk fuelling a resurgence in COVID-19 infections https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDKuP7.

Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which were delayed by a year due to pandemics, despite public opposition and warnings from health officials.

Athletics-Olympic champion McNeal's Tokyo ticket hinges on appeal

Reigning Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has claimed her spot on Team USA this summer, pending the outcome of her appeal over a five-year ban for an anti-doping rule violation. The 29-year-old was suspended for five years for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said earlier this month, but received permission from the Court of Arbitration of Sport to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials, where she finished second in the 100m hurdles finals in 12.51.

Golf-Rahm thanks Harrington, Faldo for advice on handling adversity

Jon Rahm's U.S. Open buildup suffered a huge setback when a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the Memorial tournament when leading by six, but the Spaniard said he was able to keep a positive outlook thanks to advice from major champions Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo. Rahm, who triumphed by a shot at Torrey Pines on Sunday to win his first major, said both Harrington and Faldo told him they had learned so much through the adversity of being disqualified from tournaments they were set to win.

Athletics-Bromell clinches men's 100m, Felix punches ticket to fifth Olympics

Trayvon Bromell kept his stellar year going to win the men's 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday, securing his ticket to Tokyo, as superstar Allyson Felix booked an age-defying fifth trip to the Olympic Games. The world leader Bromell entered Eugene, Oregon, this week amid enormous expectations and did not disappoint, scorching the track in 9.80 seconds five years after a brutal injury at the Rio Games that cast his very career into jeopardy.

Olympics-Sponsorship pours in for India after dropping Chinese kit partner

India's cricket board (BCCI) has offered $1.35 million in financial support to the country's National Olympic Committee, which dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment ahead of the Tokyo Games. Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)