Left Menu

Soccer-England players agree 'blond bet' with Foden

England's Phil Foden said his team mates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship. Foden caused a stir on social media before the tournament when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair, just as former England great Paul Gascoigne did for Euro '96. The 21-year-old said he had persuaded his team mates to copy the hairstyle if they capture their first major trophy in 55 years.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 13:41 IST
Soccer-England players agree 'blond bet' with Foden
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's Phil Foden said his team mates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship. Foden caused a stir on social media before the tournament when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair, just as former England great Paul Gascoigne did for Euro '96.

The 21-year-old said he had persuaded his team mates to copy the hairstyle if they capture their first major trophy in 55 years. "If we win it, I told the team they had to get the same haircut as me!" Foden told TalkSport.

"They all agreed so hopefully, if we win it, you will see everyone with the same haircut. "I think Romania did it where they all had the same haircut so if we win it, I would make everyone get the same haircut."

England face Czech Republic in Tuesday's final Group D match at Wembley. A draw would be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021