Olympics-Tokyo organisers to cap spectators at 10,000 per venue

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Organiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, promising to hold the event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organisers said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

