Olympics-Tokyo organisers to cap spectators at 10,000 per venue

Organiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, promising to hold the event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organisers said in a statement.

