France's Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 with injury
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:57 IST
- Country:
- France
France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with an injury, the French football federation said on Monday.
Dembele limped off the pitch during the world champions' 1-1 Group F draw against Hungary on Saturday.
