Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Croatia game

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Tuesday's Group D match against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden," a statement https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/news/scotland-squad-update-monday-21-june/?rid=13925 said on Monday.

