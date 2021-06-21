Soccer- Euro 2020 players affected by COVID-19

The European Championship was delayed for a year due to COVID-19 but various teams have still been affected by cases:

NETHERLANDS * Jasper Cillessen - tested positive on May 28

The Netherlands left first choice goalkeeper out of their squad after he tested positive, with coach Frank de Boer not prepared to risk how long he needs to recover. PORTUGAL

* Joao Cancelo - tested positive on June 12 The Portugal defender was ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive and was replaced by Diogo Dalot.

RUSSIA * Andrei Mostovoy - tested positive on June 11

Russia replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their lineup after a coronavirus test came back with "unfavourable results". SCOTLAND

* Billy Gilmour - tested positive on June 21 Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Tuesday's Group D match against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association said.

SLOVAKIA * Denis Vavro - tested positive on June 17

Defender Denis Vavro and another staff member tested positive ahead of the team's Euro 2020 match against Sweden. SPAIN

* Sergio Busquets - tested positive on June 6 Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive eight days before Spain's first match at Euro 2020, missing the opener against Sweden. But he returned to the team's camp on June 18 after returning a negative test.

Defender Diego Llorente also tested positive five days before the opening match, but returned to the squad's training camp days later after testing negative in another two rounds of tests. SWEDEN

* Dejan Kulusevski - tested positive on June 8 * Mattias Svanberg - tested positive on June 8

Sweden midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed the opening game against Spain. Kulusevski returned to the Swedish team for the match against Slovakia.

