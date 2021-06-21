The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day four of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

*Report of Indian Grand Prix series 4.

Advertisement

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-MILKHA-JEEV-TRIBUTE Dad was my best friend, guide, mentor: Jeev remembers Milkha Singh Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Ace golfer and late Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh on Monday paid tribute to the sprint legend, who died of COVID-19 complications last week, saying he would need a lifetime of resilience to deal with the loss of his best friend, guide, and mentor.

SPO-CRI-IND-DOULL Lack of match practice hurting Indian pacers in WTC final: Simon Doull Southampton, Jun 21 (PTI) Former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull feels lack of match practice in the run-up to the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand was hurting India's pace bowling attack.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WOM-SQUAD Pakistan announce 26-member women's team for limited overs tour of West Indies Karachi, Jun 21 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday named a jumbo 26-member women's cricket squad for their upcoming limited-overs tour of the West Indies, beginning on June 30.

SPO-SAI-TOPS-CEO SAI invites applications for TOPS CEO post New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the position of CEO for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after incumbent Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan expressed his unwillingness to continue beyond the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI-CONTRACT Chhetri extends contract with Bengaluru FC for another two years Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) India captain Sunil Chhetri has extended his contract with Bengaluru FC for another two years and will be with the Indian Super League side till 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)