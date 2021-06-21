Left Menu

WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates

Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines, an ICC source told PTI on Monday.For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 INR 15,444, GBP 100 INR 10,296 and GBP 75 INR 7722.The new rates will be GBP 100 INR 10,296, GBP 75 INR 7722 and GBP 50 INR 5148.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:16 IST
WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which has been severely affected by inclement weather.

After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled while 76.3 overs was sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.

The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.

''Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines,'' an ICC source told PTI on Monday.

For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).

The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021